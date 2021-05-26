Versor Investments LP Has $75.91 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 4.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.19% of IHS Markit worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.