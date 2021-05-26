Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bunge by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.65. 11,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

