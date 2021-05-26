Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,230 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.60. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,841. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

