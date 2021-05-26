Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VSAT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 1,306,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

