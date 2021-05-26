Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Santander Consumer USA worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SC. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of SC stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

