Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,616,423 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 944.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

