Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AMERCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AMERCO by 264.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $570.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.98. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

