Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 197,546 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

