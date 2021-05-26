Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,932 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Chemed worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chemed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 92,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $492.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.19 and a 200 day moving average of $489.62. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

