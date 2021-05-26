Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

VCT has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,391.52 ($31.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,363.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,254.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,428 shares of company stock worth $7,358,992.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

