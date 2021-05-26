VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00951524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.13 or 0.09789298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00091194 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

