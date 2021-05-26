Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,213. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About Viking Energy Group
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.