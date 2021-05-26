Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,213. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

