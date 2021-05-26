VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 303,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at $2,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159,782 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

