Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

