VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $425.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,703,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

