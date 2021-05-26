VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.
VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $425.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.86.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
