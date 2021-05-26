Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.75 ($76.18).

VNA opened at €48.91 ($57.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.78. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

