Voyager Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.57 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00006491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $559.54 million and $9.57 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

