W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

