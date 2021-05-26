Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $164.55.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.