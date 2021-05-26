Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,162.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $12.70 million and $30,162.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00918653 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,409,742 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.