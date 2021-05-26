Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

