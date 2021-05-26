Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Prime Group in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPG. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

