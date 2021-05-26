Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

WCN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

