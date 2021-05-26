Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.16 Million

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post sales of $415.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $5,969,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 331,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

