Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 11,141 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

