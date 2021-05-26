WAX Hits Market Cap of $248.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $248.31 million and $4.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,729,798,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,427,583 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

