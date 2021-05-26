Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The stock has a market cap of $322.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

