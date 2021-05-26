WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

