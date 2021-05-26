Wedbush Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NYSE LOW opened at $193.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

