Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

PBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 1,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

