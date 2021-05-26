Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

