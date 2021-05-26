Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) in the last few weeks:
- 5/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TEAM traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
