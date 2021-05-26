Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF):

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

