Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $564.00.

4/29/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $605.00 to $625.00.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $700.00.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $564.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00.

4/13/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.54. 297,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $195.11 and a 12 month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

