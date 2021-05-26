Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Invests $1.42 Million in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Yext comprises approximately 0.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.08% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Yext by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.