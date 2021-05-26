Wells Fargo & Company Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $25.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

