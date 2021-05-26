WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Total by 42,001.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 403.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 26,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,088. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Total Se will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

