WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,324. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

