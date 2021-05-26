WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 672.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 886,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 771,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 154,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,787. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

