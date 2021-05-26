WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.40. 204,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.