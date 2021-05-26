WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 331,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,623. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.