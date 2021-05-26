West Coast Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

