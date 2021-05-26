Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.27. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 633,682 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $196.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.