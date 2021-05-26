Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.78.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of C$806.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

