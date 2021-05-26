Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of WES traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 667,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

