Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,240,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

