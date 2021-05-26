Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,895. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.