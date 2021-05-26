Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 3,800

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,807.50 ($36.68).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,141 ($41.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,304.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,219.13. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

