Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTBDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WTBDY stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

