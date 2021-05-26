Whitecap Resources Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.