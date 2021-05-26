Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

WCP stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.45. The company had a trading volume of 513,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,629. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Several analysts have commented on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

